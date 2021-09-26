WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The WWE Superstars will be in action tonight as Extreme Rules returns. The pay-per-view event will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and fans will see Becky Lynch in action. The show will stream on Peacock starting at 8 p.m ET. The kickoff show will air on WWE.com, Peacock, Twitter and Facebook at 7 p.m. ET.

Lynch, the SmackDowm Women’s Champion, will defend her title against Bianca Belair. After being out of action for over a year due to her pregnancy, Lynch made her big return at SummerSlam last month and defeated Belair for the title in an impromptu match. After refusing to face Belair in a rematch on two separate occasions, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed The Man that she will defend her title at Extreme Rules.

“She [Belair] was preparing for a different match. She had her sights set on Sasha,” Lynch said to BT Sport about her SummerSlam appearance, per EWrestling. “She also, she trusted me. That was her first mistake. She’s new to the game, she hasn’t been watching her entire life. DTA [Don’t Trust Anybody]. It’s not personal, it’s business. I want to be the champ. If you’re not in there to be the champ, then get out. She should have been a bit more suspicious.”

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against “The Demon” Finn Balor. Reigns has been champion for over a year and emerged as the top star in WWE. Balor is back on the main roster after spending time in NXT. He’s is the first-ever Universal Champion and is looking to regain the title he never lost.

Charlotte Flair, the Raw Women’s Champion, will defend her title against Alexa Bliss. Both superstars are no strangers to winning titles as they have won a combined 17 singles championships. Bliss, however, is ready to have gold around her waist after having a complete makeover with her character.

The rest of the card for Extreme Rules will feature more champions in action. United States Champion Damian Priest will face Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a triple threat match. The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against former titleholders The Street Profits. And in a singles match, Liv Morgan will battle former SmackDowm Women’s Champion Carmella.