WWE: Daniel Bryan Challenges Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to a Match for Hilarious Reason

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is ready to go one-on-one with The Great One. The former WWE Champion went to Twitter to challenge Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to a match. And the reason for the challenge has to do Bryan being forced to listen to the "You're Welcome" song, which is featured in the Disney film Moana. Johnson stars in Moana in a voice role.

In the tweet, Bryan wrote: "I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to 'You’re Welcome.' And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day." Johnson saw the Tweet and accepted Bryan's challenge. He also sent love to Bryan and his wife, Brie Bella, as she recently gave birth to a baby boy.

"I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I'll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad, Johnson responded. "Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We're thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam." Of course, both Bryan and Johnson are having some fun on social media, so a match between the two is unlikely. However, it would be something WWE fans would love to see considering the two stars are very popular with fans. Bryan has been working backstage with WWE talent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson has retired from in-ring action, making the announcement last year.

"I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish," Johnson said while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Johnson, 48, has been very busy since leaving WWE full-time. Along with making movies, and TV shows, Johnson is also a co-owner of a football league. It was announced this week that Johnson, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital bought the XFL for $15 million.

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," Johnson said in a statement. "With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."