Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Quietly Retired From WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hung up his wrestling boots for good. This week, the former WWE superstar made an appearance on the show Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing he’s moved on from the squared circle.

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” Johnson said.

Even though his wrestling career is over, Johnson went on to say that he misses being in front of a live audience and being in front of a live microphone. The last match The Rock had in the WWE as when he faced Erick Rowan at Wrestlemania 32 in 2016. Johnson defeated Rowan in just six seconds, making it the shortest match in Wrestlemania history as mentioned by Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

However, the WWE isn’t quite finished with Johnson just yet. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is trying to bring back The Rock to appear in an upcoming episode of SmackDown Live. The Tuesday show currently airs on the USA Network but it will move to FOX on Oct. 4 which is the day the WWE wants Johnson to appear.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon may have a hard time grabbing the former world champion because he’s a very busy man. On Friday, Johnson’s new film “Hobbs and Shaw” hit the theaters and he’s traveling all over the world to promote it. The film also stars Johnson’s cousin Roman Reigns who is currently one of the top stars in the WWE. The Rock is also starring in Jumanji: The Next Level, which will be released on Dec. 13 and he recently finished filming Jungle Cruise, which comes out next year.

And let’s not forget about his television show, Ballers. Johnson stars on the HBO series along with being the executive producer and the fifth season will begin airing on Aug. 25.

As for wrestling, Johnson will go down as one of the best do ever do it. In his career, The Rock has won the WWE Championship eight times, the WCW Championship two times, the tag team championship five times and the intercontinental championship two times. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named him Most Popular Wrestler of the Year in 1999 and 2000.