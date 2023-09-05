WWE Couple Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman Seemingly Break Up

It looks like WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman are no longer a couple. Last month, fans noticed that the two professional wrestlers unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures with each other. It's not clear when Rodriguez and Strowman called things off.

Around the same time fans learned about the former couple, Strowman was seen with a content creator named Nina Daniele in a skit that was posted on Instagram. It's not clear if the two are dating, but fans were looking to put two-and-two together.

Rodriguez and Strowman have been together since at least January 2022 when they publicly revealed their romance. At the time, Strowman was not with WWE as he was let go in June 2021. Strowman is currently out of action due to having neck surgery, but he recently made an appearance on WWE SmackDown after his friend, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt died.

Rodriguez recently spoke to the Daily Mail about how Strowman is dealing with the death of Wyatt. "Of course it is difficult for Braun," she said. "He's really kept a strong face for the locker room and for a lot of people out there. But Bray was his mentor. It's who he started out with – he was his wrestling brother. He's had a tough one, but I'm very proud of him and the way he's been handling it. He's been very strong mentally and physically, he's been keeping a good head on his shoulders. A lot of us have been trying to stay strong for his family."

Rodriguez also shared her thoughts on Wyatt's death. "We're just grateful that we have so many people who have paid their respects, who are supporting us, and who are constantly checking out and reaching out," she added. "There have been so many texts and people checking on people [who haven't] talked in a long time. "Just like, "Hey, how are you doing? Are you handling this OK?" Just checking up on people. "[His death] really is just a reminder of how short life is and how precious life is, and it's given us all the opportunity to take a step back and really appreciate everything that we do for each other."