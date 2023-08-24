Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar and Three-Time World Champion, Dead at 36

Bray Wyatt, a popular WWE Superstar who won the world title three times, died on Thursday. He was 36 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but WWE's chief content officer and head of creative Triple H confirmed the news on social media.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today," Triple H wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Wyatt, joined WWE in 2009 competing in the developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. He then made the move to NXT in 2010 under the name Husky Harris. Later that year, Wyatt was called up to the main roster as part of Nexus. In 2012, Wyatt would return to FCW where he would be repackaged as the Wyatt Family character and would return to the main roster later that year and would be joined by Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper (also known as Brodie Lee).

Wyatt would continue his character for a few years before being repackaged as "The Fiend" in 2019. Wyatt would dominate opponents as "The Fiend" for a couple of years before being released by the company on July 31, 2021. He would return to WWE in October 2022 and would feud with LA Knight. Wyatt was set to take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 in April of this year, but the storyline with Lashley was dropped, and Wyatt disappeared from television as he was reportedly dealing with a real-life injury. This story is developing.