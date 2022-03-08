WWE’s Becky Lynch Seemingly Injured, Shares Photo From Hospital

Becky Lynch missed WWE Raw on Monday night and went to Twitter to announce an update on her health. The Raw Women’s Champion announced before Raw that she was going to miss the show and posted a photo of her at the hospital. She said that Bianca Belair fractured her voice box during the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In the match, Lynch retained her title against Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match. According to Wrestling Inc., Lynch was suffering from a legitimate injury and was expected to be back on Raw in a couple of weeks.

“Unfortunately I will not be at [WWE Raw] tonight,” Lynch wrote in the Instagram post. “Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of [WWE Allentown] she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

After Raw, Lynch posted a two-minute video of her updating her health. Her voice sounded raspy and had to take multiple breaks to stop speaking. Lynch is set to face Belair at WrestleMania 38 for the Raw Women’s Championship on April 2. She returned to WWE in August 2021 after taking 15 months off to have a baby. When Lynch returned, she defeated Belair to win the SmakcDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. In October, Lynch was drafted to Raw and switched title belts with Charlotte Flair.

In an interview with Ryan Satin last year, Lynch talked about the challenges of stepping away from WWE. Of course! In this business, you’re on the go, really, 24-7. Your mind’s always racing, you’re always thinking about what you have to do,” Lynch said. “What’s the next story? What’s the next match? What’s the next appearance?

No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years.



You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/N16ZfMPMfb — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2022

“So, when you go from that to doing nothing – and then the whole world was changing at the same time – it was … yeah, it was, it was a lot. It was hard to step away, but at the same time, the world was changing. So, if you were going to step away, it was probably a good time to step away.”