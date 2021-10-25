WWE’s Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Reportedly Get Into ‘Heated’ Backstage Exchange at ‘SmackDown’

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch got into a “heated” exchange while they were backstage at SmackDown on Friday night. According to PWInsider, Flair and Lynch returned backstage after their Championship Exchange segment, and then there “were loud words between the two” over Flair allegedly disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad” during the segment.” The report states the situation “was heated” but there was no physical altercation.

It was reported both Flair, the Raw Women’s Champion, and Lynch, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, reportedly went off-script during their segment which included Sonya Deville. The plan was to have both women exchange belts as they were both going to different shows. However, as Flair was handing the belt to Lynch, she pulled it away and threw the belt on the mat. Additionally, Lynch threw her belt and Flair, which was reportedly also not part of the plan.

Things reportedly got “back on track” when Sasha Banks came out and confronted Flair. Fightful and TalkSport also provided updates on the situation, and it was noted that Vince McMahon was left frustrated by the entire situation. Fightful reported that Flair wanted to drop the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair when the two competed on Raw last week. On Saturday WWE edited out the part where Flair dropped the belt on the mat but kept Lynch throwing the title at Flair.

Flair and Lynch used to be good friends as they grew up in WWE together. In fact, those two along with Banks and Bayley make up The Four Horsewomen and started the group during their time in NXT. Once they all made it to the main roster, Flair, Lynch, Banks and Bayley went on to win multiple WWE titles.

In August, Flair appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast and talked about why she and Lynch aren’t close anymore.”Honestly, I don’t think anything happened,” Flair said, per Sportskeeda. “I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off.”

Flair also mentioned they have mutual respect for each other. “That’s our relationship,” she said. “There’s just so much respect there. Because I know what it takes to be in her spot and she knows what it takes to be in my spot. So no, are we driving around calling each other Thelma and Louise, and eating omelets anymore? No. But we both have grown up.”