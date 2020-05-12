WrestleMania III, Featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant Match, Reairing on Fox Sports 1 Tonight

✖

FS1 will be entertaining wrestling fans on Tuesday night with a special showing of WrestleMania III. The event will air in its entirety for the first time on non-WWE television. Fans stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic will find entertainment by revisiting some of the most significant moments from wrestling history, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Hulk Hogan filmed an announcement video and revealed the upcoming broadcast. He was standing inside Hogan's Beach Shop and was wearing a red tank, a feathery boa, and bright yellow sunglasses. Manager Jimmy Hart was also featured, holding a megaphone and wearing a custom Hogan suit jacket. While the longtime wrestler spoke about his in-ring exploits, Hart simply stood by and nodded at every statement.

"This Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, FS1 is doing the premiere showing of WrestleMania III, brother," Hogan said. "And I want everybody to know; I want everybody to watch, that when it goes down, the whole country is going to be shaking in its boots." Hogan then proclaimed that he might just go back and take the WWE belt one more time.

WrestleMania III took place on March 29, 1987. It was held in Michigan's Pontiac Silverdome and drew attention for the bout between The Hulkster and André the Giant. This event created one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history, which featured Hogan body-slamming Andre the Giant.

"You had the best of both worlds," Hogan said about WrestleMania III, per Sports Illustrated. "Paul Orndorff was young and aggressive and built like a brickhouse, and we had André the Giant. It was all about storylines that took months and months to build. We were able to create drama, emotion, and excitement."

While Hogan's match against André the Giant became the signature moment, WrestleMania III also served to introduce one of the WWE's biggest stars. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan made his pay-per-view debut. Nikolai Volkoff was performing the Russian national anthem when Duggan ran out and hit him with his signature two-by-four.

"I can tell you right now, at 66 years old, WrestleMania III was the thrill of a lifetime," Duggan told SI. "I ran down to the ring in front of thousands and thousands of people, and I whacked the Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff, two established stars, with my two-by-four. I stood in the middle in the ring with the flag of the United States of America chanting 'U-S-A!' I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it."

Wrestling fans can relive these moments and more on Tuesday night when WrestleMania III airs. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Hogan and Hart are both ready, and they want everyone to tune in.