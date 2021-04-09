WrestleMania 37 Night 1: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

It's finally here. WrestleMania 37 has arrived which is a huge event for WWE. For the first time in over a year, WWE will have a large number of fans watching an event live as 25,000 members of the WWE Universe will make their way to Raymond James Stadium for each of the two nights. The first night of WrestleMania 37 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday streaming exclusively on Peacock. The kickoff show will also be seen on Peacock starting a 7 p.m. ET.

The main event for the first night will be Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This is something fans have asked for, and now they will finally get it. Banks has been SmackDown Women's Champion since October and Belair has been on the rise, winning the Roayl Rumble match in January. With Banks and Belair being two of the best performers in WWE, the match has a chance to be very memorable.

The first match of the night will be Drew McIntyre taking on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Lashley became the third Black WWE Champion in the company's history on March 1, but all signs are pointing to McIntyre winning the belt for the third time in a year.

"He’s been on fire right now," McIntyre said to PopCulture.com when talking about Lashley. "And it’s such a cool time that it’s all happens because all I care about is that the people are invested, people care and people are excited for the match. You’ve got a year of Drew to build. You know what I’m all about now. And now Lashley is firing on all cylinders."

Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny will team up with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison. Miz and Morrison have been pestering Bad Bunny since the Royal Rumble in January, but Bad Bunny has been able to get the better of the two lately. Another tag team match on the Night 1 card is The New Day taking on AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship. WWE fans will finally get to see Omos in action after seeing him be at ringside with AJ Styles for months.

Other matches on the card include Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a steel cage match and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match. There will also be a tag team turmoil match between Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad and Natalya and Tamina. The winning team will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

