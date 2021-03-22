Drew McIntyre Details How He Will Become 'The Guy' in WWE (Exclusive)

✖

Drew McIntyre had a memorable 2020 as he won the WWE Championship twice. However, he still is not where he wants to be in terms of being on top of the mountain. PopCulture.com recently caught up with McIntyre and explained how he would become "The Guy" in WWE, which involves beating WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37, which will be seen exclusively on Peacock.

"I am looking for my moment in a stadium with the fans there to really cement myself as the guy in WWE, not just one of the guys," McIntyre said on our PopCulture @Home series when talking about his match at WrestleMania. "But at the same time, Lashley is looking to not make that happen. It’s going to be a coin-flip. This is one where people can’t pinpoint and say, ‘we’ll he’s going to win.’ This is one where people are going to go in and genuinely invested, and in the end, that’s what it's about. We tell stories, and this is going to be such an exciting story in a big match."

McIntyre won the WWE title for the first time at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar in five minutes. The win came after a very long journey that involved him leaving WWE in 2014. McIntyre was able to work his way back and became a main eventer during a time where there were no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year was so significant," McIntyre revealed. "After a 17-year journey, I got all the pieces together. I was firing on all cylinders, won the Royal Rumble and was going to face Brock Lesnar in the main event and cement myself as finally top of the heap, the chosen one, my prophecy finally fulfilled. The pandemic happened, we had no fans and it became even more important. It was the last match of the weekend. I had an opportunity with my feel-good story to make a lot of people happy during those difficult times. Then I did. It was so significant for me. It meant the world to me."

This time around, McIntyre is facing a Superstar in Lashley, who won the WWE Championship for the first time earlier this month. And like McIntyre, Lashey's first championship win comes during his second stint in WWE. Lashley left the company in 2008 to pursue other goals but returned in 2018.

"He’s been on fire right now," McIntyre said when talking about Lashley. "And it’s such a cool time that it’s all happens because all I care about is that the people are invested, people care and people are excited for the match. You’ve got a year of Drew to build. You know what I’m all about now. And now Lashley is firing on all cylinders."