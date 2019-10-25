World Series Game 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Game Three of the World Series is here and the Washington Nationals are looking to take down the Houston Astros again to be one win away from winning their first championship. The game will take place tonight with the first pitch set at 8:07 p.m. ET. It will be televised on Fox and the game can be also streamed through the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports app via cable provider. As for who will call the game, Joe Buck will do a play-by-play and Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz will provide the color commentary.

The Nationals have a firm grip on the series, leading 2-0. This was a team that was a few outs away from being eliminated in the Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers and it the same story in the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they were able to rally late in Game Five to advance in the playoffs. Because of them being relentless, the Nationals have won eight consecutive playoff games.

“I keep saying this and everyone keeps laughing at me, but we just try to win the game that day,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said after the team won Game Two via the team’s official website. “We’ll enjoy this today. And then by the time we get home, we’ll forget about it.”

As for the Astros, they entered the World Series as the favorite. They won the championship in 2017 and they finished the 2019 season with the best record in baseball. But they are in a must-win situation tonight because if they go down 3-0 in the series, the odds of them rallying and winning a title are very slim.

“Clearly, the Nats have outplayed us. Bottom line,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said via ESPN. “They came into our building and played two really good games. We’re going to have to sleep off the latter one-third of the game. I don’t want to lump this into a horrible game. It was a horrible three innings. It wasn’t a horrible game.”

Along with being down in the World Series, the Astros had to make a front-office change. On Thursday, the team announced they have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for his comments on pitcher Roberto Osuna. Osuna allegedly assaulted Alejandra Román Cota, the mother of his then-three-year-old child, last year when he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.