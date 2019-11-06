World Series Flashers Attend Los Angeles Chargers Game, Get Field Access

The three women who flashed at the World Series can no longer attend Major League Baseball Games as they are banned for life. But when it comes to NFL games, they are getting the royal treatment. On Sunday, two of the women – Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren – attended the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Green Bay Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park in L.A. They were seen wearing Chargers jerseys and according to TMZ, they were able to get on the field when both teams were warming up.

Summer posted a photo of her and Lauren at the game on her Instagram Story, and it was then posted on Twitter. But even though she was wearing a Chargers jersey, Summer admitted to being raised as a Chicago Bears fan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also said she’s become a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, but she just loves watching football. And apparently there was a guy who flashed at the Chargers game which Summer and Lauren approved.

The third woman who was missing was Julia Rose and she’s the founder of Shagmag which a digital magazine for men. It was Rose’s idea to flash at the World Series as she said she planned the stunt for a year.

“Yeah, so we had it planned almost a year ago. I knew I wanted to do something at the World Series. But we just didn’t know, obviously, who was playing, what game, where it would be, the location or anything,” Rose said via Complex. “Once we found out who the teams were, we then bought the tickets, I believe, not even a week ago. We had to get tickets for Game 5. And game five was a gamble, obviously, because if it’s a sweep or something, then we wouldn’t even make it to Game 5. So we crossed our fingers, and bought tickets last minute.”

“We were just going to play on one of the girls who ran down with us and do it where our seats were. But when we showed up to the stadium yesterday, one of the GMs at the stadium knew who we were and pulled us aside and basically told us that you have to zip our jackets up because our shirts said Shagmag, so they said they didn’t want Shagmag on TV, that we couldn’t promote for it, and they had no idea of what we had planned.”

The Chargers ended up beating the Packers 26-11. So it looks like we could be seeing the World Series flashers at more NFL games in the near future.