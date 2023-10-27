World Series 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2023 MLB season is coming to an end, and two teams are competing for a championship. The World Series starts on Friday night with the Texas Rangers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Game 1 of the World Series will start at 8:03 p.m. ET and air on Fox. Game 2 will be on Saturday, Oct. 28, Game 3 will be on Monday, Oct. 30 and Game 4 will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31. If necessary, Game 5 will be on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Game 6 will be on Friday, Nov. 3 and Game 7 will be on Saturday, Nov. 4. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Rangers are looking to win their first World Series in franchise history. The team reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011 but lost to the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively. The Rangers have a high-powered offense, led by American League Championship Series (ALCS) MVP Aldolis García who hit 39 home runs and drove in 107 runs during the regular season.

TODAY'S THE DAY. #WorldSeries @Rangers vs. @Dbacks



Coverage of Game 1 of the World Series begins at 7pm ET 📺 pic.twitter.com/8p2qZAS98p — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2023

Marcus Semien is another player to watch, as he's the leader of the clubhouse. "It's someone that you idolize, you look up to," Rangers outfielder Robbie Grossman said of Semien, per MLB.com. "He does so many things well and he cares so much. He's a big reason why I came here. He's a big reason why the team is where it's at this year. … He brings accountability. He is such a hard worker and his work ethic is one of the best I've ever been around. When you show up for the field, it's just gonna rub off on everyone else. The bar is set so high."

The Diamondbacks made their way to the World Series despite being the lowest-seeded team in the National League. They are no strangers to the World Series, as they won it all in 2001. Second baseman Ketel Marte has had a strong postseason, posting a batting average of .387 with three RBIs in the National League Champion Series (NLCS) against the Philadelphia Phillies, which led to him being named NLCS MVP.

"Ketel, [he's] just a special player," Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll said, per MLB.com. "There were times this year where it was like, 'How do you even pitch this guy?' He is kind of back in that mode right now. It's special to watch."