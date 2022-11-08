Why Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Case Judge Is Facing Scrutiny

When Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce from Tom Brady, it was finalized on the same day. It was unusual, and according to Radaronline.com, the divorce judge may have broken a law. The outlet reported that the Florida judge was so "starstruck" with Bündchen and Brady splitting that he allegedly ignored the 20-day waiting period. Judge Jack Lundy signed off on the divorce on Oct. 28 which sparked outrage. Florida law requires a 20-day wait period between the divorce filing and the final judgment.

According to Daily Mail, Lundy signed the papers 33 minutes after the case was filed. "(Being starstruck) is likely the explanation for this," Michael Barfield, who's the director of public access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, told Daily Mail. "The way the judge handled this case is unprecedented. It seems that the judge and the lawyers coordinated things to happen in advance of the divorce filing while the right to know is the basis of the court system."

Radaronline.com reported that the former couple ironed out the details of the divorce in private. The details remain confidential but Bündchen Brady agreed to joint custody of their children — Benjamin 12, and Vivian 9. It was reported by multiple outlets that Bündchen got angry at Brady for returning to football after announcing his retirement in February.

While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, Brady talking about balancing his football career and life off the field. "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," he said adding, "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here." Brady is moving on by focusing on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star quarterback reached 100,000 years in his career and led the Buccaneers to a big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.