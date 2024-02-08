Why Some People Don't Like Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has gained a lot of attention over the last year. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in Feb. 2023, the Mahomes family appeared in the Netflix series Quarterback later in the summer, additionally, Brittany has been hanging out with music superstar Taylor Swift since she's dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It has led to some fans not being a fan of Brittany, and they will root against the Chiefs when they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

When the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship last month, fans went after Brittany for how she talked to a stadium employee. In a TikTok video, Brittany is seen walking with Patrick and asking the employee "Where do we go from here?" while twirling her finger at them. Not too long after the incident, Brittany wrote, "I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered, per BroBible.

Brittany can be seen showing her support for her husband as she is constantly posting about the Chiefs' games on social media. And she does not hold back her emotions, which leads to some people being a little annoyed by her. An example of this happened in January 2022 when the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller. Brittany was so excited that she opened a bottle of champagne and began spraying it all over the fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans had a lot to say about the incident on social media. "I'm not sure what isn't clicking with Brittany Mahomes," one person tweeted. "No one is mad she celebrated, no one is mad she sprayed champagne. People are mad because she sprayed the champagne from a HEATED SUIT on people in the freezing cold!!!!"

Another person wrote: "Ever notice the only negative publicity Patrick Mahomes receives ties back to his brother or fiancée? They have to start realizing their actions reflect back on him." When Brittany saw the comments, she fired back with her own tweet.

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," she stated. After the champagne incident, it was reported that Patrick told Brittany and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, not to attend Chiefs games anymore because of the apparent drama they were causing. It was reported by Rich Ohrnberger, and Patrick had a simple response to it.

"Y'all just be making stuff up these days," Patrick tweeted at the time. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet and said that he couldn't verify the information that was sent to him, which led to him deleting the original tweet. When it's all said and done, Brittany's No. 1 focus is her family and will always have their back. She may have made some mistakes, but she is not going to apologize for the love she has for her husband and the Chiefs.