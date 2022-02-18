Patrick Mahomes Responds to Rumor of Banning Fiancee and Brother From Attending Chiefs Games

Patrick Mahomes has reportedly set the record straight on a rumor about his fiancee and brother. The rumor that made the rounds on social media on Friday says that Mahomes sat fiancee Brittany Matthews and bother Jackson Mahomes down after the season and asked them to not attend Kansas City Chiefs games due to all the “distractions” they have caused of the years. But TMZ Sports reported the conversation never happened, and Patrick Mahomes is looking forward to having Matthews and Jackson at the games next season.

Matthews and Jackson are polarizing figures because of how they act during the games. After the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Matthews began spraying a bottle of champagne towards the fans. Jackson is known for his TikTok dances and water-pouring incidents, which has drawn its share of criticism.

This week, Mahomes and Matthews were seen at the Baylor Texas Tech basketball game, and the two appeared to have a disagreement. That led to social media attacking Matthews, which then led to Mahomes standing up for his fiancee. “Man people are weird… love you babe,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter, adding a heart emoji and tagging Matthews.

“I love you,” Matthews wrote with praying and heart emojis. Mahomes is not going to stop Matthews and Jackson from attending his games since they are his biggest fans. The focus for Mahomes is getting the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. This past season, the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and Mahomes is now 2-2 in conference title games in his career.

“Yeah, I mean, it still hurts,” Mahomes said at the Pro Bowl earlier this month, per Chiefs Wire. “You want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this. It’s an honor to be in the Pro Bowl, and so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, see their families, it’s a good way to cap off the season for us.” Mahomes also revealed how the Chiefs can reach the Super Bowl next year.

“We have to go through the process again,” Mahomes said. “You have to start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of ‘I’m going to get better and better every single day.’ and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.”