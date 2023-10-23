Taylor Swift Dances With Brittany Mahomes During Latest NFL Visit

Taylor Swift had fun while attending the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. The "Bad Blood" singer was sitting next to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the two were seen dancing as the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. Swift and Brittany Mahomes even showed off a custom handshake after a big play by the Chiefs.

This is the fourth time Swift has been to a Chiefs game, as she has been supporting tight end Travis Kelce. The two have been romantically linked since September and spent last weekend together since the Chiefs played on Thursday night. Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out that Kelce has averaged 108 receiving yards per game in the fourth games Swift attended. When the 12-time Grammy Award winner doesn't attend a Chiefs game, Kelce has averaged just 46.5 yards per contest.

In Sunday's game, Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Kelce is getting better with age but also acknowledged Swift may be playing a part in his success. "Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid told reporters after the game, per ESPN.

Patrick Mahomes described what makes Kelce a great tight end. "The main thing is the way he's able to recognize coverage and adjust on the fly," Mahomes said. "We always talk about it, but it's something that you can't take for granted. It's almost like he's playing Madden. He can read the coverage and stop in the windows and be open and be on the same page as me at all times and so he did a great job. It seems like he does it week in and week out and that's why he's the player that he is and he'll be a Hall of Famer one day."

Mahomes also said that Kelce is getting better each year. "The way he's able to recognize coverages is probably even better," Mahomes added. "He's played against every single team and every coverage and every way to try to take him away and so he's able to recognize that and then dissect it on the fly." The Chiefs' next game will be on Sunday, Oct. 29, against the Denver Broncos.