Why Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger Broke Up

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were in a relationship that had its ups and downs. They have been split for five years and have moved on in their lives and career. But why did one of the most popular couples in sports and Hollywood call it quits?

Hamilton and Scherzinger first met in 2007 and were on and off until 2015. In an interview with The Sun in 2016, the Formula 1 star said: My cars are my babies. I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, 'I'm taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars." Scherzinger, who can be seen on The Masked Singer, gave a different explanation when it comes to their split.

"Sometimes people stay in relationships because they get complacent because it's comfortable for them, they don't want to be alone," She said to PEOPLE, as reported by Express. "It's a new chapter in my life. I'm going through a very transformative time in my life." Scherzinger also talked about the breakup on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016 and said she and Hamilton are not speaking terms. However, she wished him the best of luck going forward.

"I don’t see anything negative; I think it’s quite natural when people separate and go their own ways and you just have to be adult about it and just always wish the other person happiness, success and love like sincerely and I do," she said.

Hamilton, 35, is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history. He was won a joint-record of seven World Drivers' Championship titles, holds the record for most wins (94), pole positions (97), podium finishes (163) and career points (3,738). In the 2016 interview with The Sun, Hamilton talked about how cars are important in his life.

"I do still enjoy my cars," he said. "Sometimes, when I get home to Monaco, I take a car out. But I always want to keep the mileage low on all my cars! So I don't ever really go that far. Particularly in the cars, I bought, like the Zonda, which was a serious investment." Scherzinger, 42, had sold over 16 million records as an artist and more than 54 million when she was with The Pussycat Dolls. Before joining The Masked Singer, Scherzinger was on The X Factor UK from 2012-2017.