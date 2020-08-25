Why Brock Lesnar Is Really Absent From WWE Right Now

✖

Brock Lensar hasn't been on WWE TV since he lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania in April. At the time, Lesnar was the WWE Champion but lost the belt to McIntyre and hasn't been seen or heard from since. And while Lesnar doesn't work a full-time schedule, there is one reason why he hasn't been seen in over four months. On Sportskeeda's post-RAW podcast, WWE Hall of Fame Animal revealed the reason Lesnar has been off WWE TV.

"Brock doesn't want to go back there because of the COVID thing... coming down from Canada, he can't," Animal said. "He lives in Canada, so there's no traveling allowed. I know people see that, and they go 'Brock Lesnar should be here.' No, he's living in Canada. He has dual citizenship. You can't cross the border right now. So that's why he's not on TV."

Animal also noted that a feud between Lesnar and Keith Lee would be "money." Lee was moved to Raw from NXT on Monday after losing the NXT Championship to Karion Kross at NXT Takeover: XXX on Saturday night. There are other matches fans would love to see, including Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Back in July, Lashley said he wanted to get in the ring with Lesnar, and there were rumors of that match happening soon. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, Lesnar is taking time off while Lashley has been booked as one of the top heels on Raw.

Lesnar began his WWE career in 2002 but left the company in 2004 to work in Japan, tryout for the Minnesota Vikings and start his MMA career. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has put together a strong resume. In his WWE career, Lensar has won the WWE Championship five times while winning the Universal Championship three times. He also won the Royal Rumble match in 2003 and was King of the Ring in 2002. When Lesnar won the Universal title for the first time in 2017, he held onto the belt for 504 days, the longest world title reign in WWE since 1988 and the sixth-longest title reign in the company's history. Lesnar is also the first person to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The 43-year old is also the only person history to be a WWE Champion and UFC Champion.