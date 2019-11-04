WWE Undisputed Champion Brock Lesnar ‘Quits’ Fox’s ‘Friday Night SmackDown,’ Takes Title With Him

WWE fans won’t be seeing Brock Lesnar on Friday nights anymore. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, announced the WWE Champion has quit SmackDown and he will join the Monday Night Raw roster. And those who are asking about the title, Lensar is taking that with him as well.

Most fans didn’t understand the move. One fan said, “Bruh, the WWE title is a Smackdown world title, tf they just can’t switch like that especially since the universal title is red huh?? Bray (Wyatt) should be automatically switched to Raw.” Another fan said, “Please don’t turn the universal championship blue. By all means, change it and make it unique. But don’t turn it blue… You may as well just leave it alone if you plan to change it that way (hypothetically speaking of course that they are gonna change it for The Fiend).

And this fan said, “Keep feud going that’s fine but make sure Brock Losses and how about not let him be around the title anytime soon Seth can at least talk on the mic Brock has NO mic skills… I mean Seth & Brock need to get put behind Orton, AJ, McIntyre, Rusuv&Lashley for awhile. “

Heyman said they are going to Raw because they are going after Rey Mysterio. But there is more to it than just that. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan was to have Lensar moved to Raw. However, they were forced to announce the move on Friday night instead of later because the top stars were not able to make the show due to a flight delay in Saudi Arabia. So with the move, Lesnar will be the top champion on Raw while WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will move to SmackDown.

Lesnar has been one of the top performers in WWE for the last 15 years. He has won the WWE title five times, the Universal title three times and he has won King of the Ring in 2002 and the Royal Rumble in 2003. Along with that, Lesnar was one of top performers in UFC, winning the Heavyweight Championship and having two successful title defenses. He recently defeated Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Velasques recently signed a multi-year deal with the WWE.