Why Antonio Brown’s NFL Career Just Passed Him By

Antonio Brown has had a very wild and interesting 2019. At the start of the year, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But since then, he has played for two more teams and is now out of a job. There are many reasons why the seven-time Pro Bowler is not on a roster, but one of the big reasons is he’s been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The NFL is scheduled to interview Brown next Thursday, but the former Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots receiver is not having any of that.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown said on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

Here’s a look at why Brown’s career may have passed him by.

Seahawks Passed on Brown

It was recently reported, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to sign Brown before they claimed Josh Gordon off of waivers. As good as Gordon is, Brown is one of the top receivers in the game. However, the Seahawks, who are one of the top teams in the NFC, decided against Brown.

Eagles Have a Chance

If there’s one team who could use Brown, it would be the Eagles as they need a spark on offense to get them on top of the NFC East. The team just placed DeSean Jackson on injured reserve, so this would be the opportunity for Brown to join the Eagles. However, it hasn’t happened yet and it’s unlikely that it will happen.

Teams are Interested, But…

If a team is really interested in Brown, then why is he still a free agent. Yes, he’s dealing with legal issues, but there are teams who could use Brown in order to make a run at the Super Bowl. There are only eight games left in the season, so if a team wants Brown, they need to sign him now.

His Actions

It’s not just the sexual assault allegations that have hurt Brown. He’s known for calling out teammates, lashing out at general managers and he recently lashed out at the NFL for doing its job. As talented as Brown is, he’s handling is NFL comeback attempt in an interesting way.

Acting Out on Social Media

Social media continues to grow and the more times pro athletes use it, the higher the chance they have to say something they will regret. Ever since Brown was cut by the Patriots, he has been saying a lot of things on social media that could turn a few teams off. If he does return to the NFL, it would be best for him to tweet as little as possible.

Desire to Play

The fact the Brown continues to go back and forth about playing in the NFL has to make teams wonder if he really wants to play at all. When it comes down to it, teams can find a younger receiver who won’t cause drama and make an impact. It might be the same impact as Brown would have, but Brown alone won’t get a team to the Super Bowl.

Age

And speaking of younger receivers, Brown is getting up there in age as he turned 31 years old in July. That’s doesn’t mean he’s going to retire anytime soon, but he’s no longer a top young receiver. Right now, age is one of the last reasons his career would end, but if he doesn’t sign with a team this season or next season, it will be an issue sooner than later.