Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriend, Blu of Earth

Aaron Rodgers has made a name for himself on the football winning a Super Bowl and four NFL MVP awards as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. But the 38-year-old is also known for dating notable figures, including Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. Currently, Rodgers is reportedly dating Blu of Earth after he called things off with Woodley earlier in the year.

But who is Blu of Earth? According to Sportskeeda, Blu of Earth was born with the name Charlotte Brereton. He has a strong following on social media as she has over 103,000 followers. And according to her Instagram profile, Blu of Earth is the host of a podcast called Deja Blu which is "a space to dive deep into the unknown. Uncovering the mysteries of unlocking the potential of the human experience. Blu is here to get raw, unscripted and unapologetic in sharing her own personal journey of awakening into her truth with the intention to help others come home into their heart."

In May, Blu of Earth revealed that she has done two seasons of her podcast and has over 1.3 million unique downloads. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think the podcast would go the directions it has – and it's all thanks to you, your shares and your support for making all of this possible!" Blu of Earth wrote in an Instagram post.

Oh boy... Apperantly Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend and her name is Blu of Earth. Yes you read that right. She claims that she is a witch and medicine woman. She is a interesting character to say the least. pic.twitter.com/Qmnw1hNxfK — Big B (@bigpackers4x) June 8, 2022

"I remember sitting in my garden shed recording the first episode and saying a prayer that even if one person listens to this podcast that's enough because it's medicine for my soul to share and just by sharing I'm already receiving so much. The podcast is currently taking a pause to gear up for season 3 while I also go through a huge recalibration in my life. I moved out of my home where my studio was so I'm patiently waiting for the alignment of the next home for the set to manifest."

In 2021, Blu of Earth host a TED Talk and spoke on her experiences with people. "I've spoken on countless podcasts, IG lives, zoom calls, women circles etc," Blu of Earth wrote on Instagram in February 2021, "but there is something so much different about being asked to stand on the big red dot on the TEDx stage and deliver a message in 16 minutes." Before her being romantically linked to Rodgers, Blu of Earth was in a relationship with her boyfriend for nearly three years. The couple announced their split in May.