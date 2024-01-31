'We Will Never Forget You': Mourners Honor Soccer Legend Luis Tejada After His Death

Luis Tejada, a soccer star known for his time on the Panama national team, died on Sunday, the Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) announced (per ESPN). He was 41 years old. Tejada was playing in a veterans game outside of Panama City before he collapsed and was taken to a clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Tejada played a key role in helping Panama qualify for their first World Cup in 2018. "Historic goalscorer for the Panamanian national team, a decisive factor in qualifying for our first World Cup in 2018 and a synonym for the development and advancement of football in our country," FEPAFUT said in a statement, per the Daily Star. "We extend our sincerest condolences to his family and the entire Panamanian football and sports family in general. We will never forget you matador."

In the 2018 World Cup, Tejada made two appearances, playing against Belgium and Tunisia as a substitute. In his career, Tejada earned 107 international caps for Panama and scored 43 goals during that span. 14 of his goals came in the 34 CONCACAF World Cup qualification matches he competed in Panama.

On the club level, Tejada competed all over the world. He played for clubs in Panama, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Mexico and Peru. Fans went to social media to pay tribute to Tejada. One person wrote: "With this goal pass you took us to Russia for our first World Cup, today you leave this planet and leave a great void in Panamanian football, Peace to your soul Luis Tejada Hansell and resignation in these difficult times for your entire family."

"Such devastating news! Luis Tejada's presence and skills on the soccer field will always be remembered," another person added."Sending my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace."