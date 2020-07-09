Washington Warriors the Leading Contender to Replace Redskins, According to Report

✖

The Washington Redskins are in the process of changing their name, and it looks like a leading candidate has emerged. According to The Team 980's Kevin Sheehan, "Warriors" is the front-runner to be Washington's new name. However, the interesting thing about this is "Warriors" was set to be the team's new name for a while.

"I don't think that's a reveal by any stretch," Sheehan said via CBS Sports. "I think people do know that the Redskins have marked 'Washington Warriors' just in case, and ... I would bet big money on the 'Warriors' being the new name for the football team." Team owner Dan Snyder has been adamant about not changing the name in the past. However, due to the protests going on across the country after the George Floyd death in May, Washington has been pressured by sponsors to get a new team name.

Scott Allen of The Washington Post wrote Snyder has shown love for "Warriors." before. He was looking to owner an Area Football League team and was planning to name it the "Warriors." He applied for the trademark of the name and was planning to use the helmets similar to the ones worn by the NFL team in the 1960s.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks." Snyder released his own statement and said: "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

Washington felt the pressure when it's corporate sponsor FedEx announced it would terminate the relationship if a change wasn't made. Also, Nike stopped selling Washington apparel online and Amazon told it sellers to stop selling Washington merchandise. Washington is looking to have a new name soon. It has been reported the Native American image on the logo will be removed, but the team will keep its burgundy and gold colors.