Washington Redskins to Reportedly Remove Native American Image From Logo

One NFL team will likely have a new logo once the 2020 season begins. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Washington Redskins will remove the Native American image from their logo. The team is in the process of likely changing its name, and ESPN's John Keim is reporting the team will keep its colors of burgundy and gold "as of now."

Washington announced last week the team will review its team name after facing pressure from sponsors to make a change. "In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," a statement from the team read. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks. [...] We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind." One of the biggest sponsors to speak out against Washington's team name is FedEx, who has the naming rights to the team's home stadium.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," the statement from FedEx read. Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of Washington D.C., has also spoken out against the team name because it "offends so many people." Nike recently took down all of the Redskins merchandise from their online stores. Amazon told its sellers to pull Redskins merchandise in 48 hours. On New Year's Day, Washington hired Ron Rivera to be the team's new head coach. This week, Rivera told The Washington Post he would have to have a new team name to start the 2020 season.

"If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," Rivera said via Fox News. And after the team announced the process of changing the name has started, Rivera said in a statement: This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military."

Washington has been called Redskins since 1933. However, at the time, the team was in Boston before moving to Washington in 1937. Washington is one of the top franchises in NFL history, winning three Super Bowls and two NFL Championships.