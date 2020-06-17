Calls for Washington Redskins to Change Their Name Are Flaring up Again
The Washington Redskins of the NFL is a team that has sparked criticism several times in recent years. Football fans and casual viewers believe that the team's name is racist and should not exist in 2020. The criticism flared back up again on Wednesday with the announcement that the Aunt Jemima brand is changing the name and removing the longtime logo. Twitter users saw this news and proclaimed that the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Braves all needed to follow suit.
This is the second time in recent weeks that the NFL team came under fire. Washington and owner Daniel Snyder recently drew criticism when the team participated in Blackout Tuesday. The official Twitter account posted a photo of a black square in order to show support for racial equality. The fans and critics alike saw this tweet and responded with harsh criticism. They called for Snyder to change the "racist name" of the NFL franchise before talking about equality. Weeks later, the fans repeated these pleas in effort to finally get the team name changed.
Dear @Redskins, change your team name. It’s racist. #washingtonredskins— MEGATHRUSTER (@megathrustergo) June 17, 2020
While we’re canceling #AuntJemima let’s also “rebrand”:
1) Cleveland Indians— Area Man (@sungkim) June 17, 2020
2) Washington Redskins
3) Atlanta Braves
4) Chicago Blackhawks
5) KC Chiefs
Soon Washington Redskins will be like, oops had no idea our name was super offensive DESPITE THE FACT WE'VE BEEN TOLD MULTIPLE TIMES— Mary Lee (@evermarymary) June 17, 2020
Think the Washington Redskins organization could learn something from Quaker Oats?— Cind (@solcind) June 17, 2020
How about we rename the team? Maybe we can rename the Washington Redskins too.— LovingLife (@Bleepthis183) June 17, 2020
It's about time. Now do Uncle Ben's, Mrs Butterworth, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves,.... https://t.co/iLbm089pM5— Lyne Lamoureux (@lyneSquared) June 17, 2020
Get rid of the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians racist names as well.— Marky_McNasty (@Marky_McNasty) June 17, 2020
While we are having these important conversations on racism through brand identity shouldn’t we include the NFL propagating Native American racial tropes? As a NFL licensee, I’ve been trying for years to get them to acknowledge that the re*sk&”ns need to change their damn name.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 17, 2020
Now on to the Washington REDSKINS.— LYNNE B (@UNOHOWEDU) June 17, 2020
It’s a syrupy, slippery slope. Before you know it, they’ll ban the Washington Redskins after we buy Manhattan from them for $24 worth of trinkets.— information_overload/🍊 (@In4mationOverld) June 17, 2020
I am part native American and I want the Washington Redskins canceled immediately.— Don't tread on me. ❌ (@BillyBowling7) June 17, 2020
Everyone forgot about American Indians.— Williamthwaites (@William32542) June 17, 2020
Washington Redskins, Kansas city chiefs, Atlanta Braves
@Redskins @NFL @ESPNNFL Great to see major moves tied to Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Virginia logo and UNLV. Now, can the Washington Redskins show some class and lose their racist name. You know Native Americans do not like this. Act now. https://t.co/cH3kNL96BT— Marc Camp (@CampCubsHawks) June 17, 2020
Aunt Jemima. ✔— Patti Gibbons (@pattigibbons) June 17, 2020
Uncle Bens ✔
Washington Redskins 👀