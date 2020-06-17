Calls for Washington Redskins to Change Their Name Are Flaring up Again

The Washington Redskins of the NFL is a team that has sparked criticism several times in recent years. Football fans and casual viewers believe that the team's name is racist and should not exist in 2020. The criticism flared back up again on Wednesday with the announcement that the Aunt Jemima brand is changing the name and removing the longtime logo. Twitter users saw this news and proclaimed that the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Braves all needed to follow suit.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the NFL team came under fire. Washington and owner Daniel Snyder recently drew criticism when the team participated in Blackout Tuesday. The official Twitter account posted a photo of a black square in order to show support for racial equality. The fans and critics alike saw this tweet and responded with harsh criticism. They called for Snyder to change the "racist name" of the NFL franchise before talking about equality. Weeks later, the fans repeated these pleas in effort to finally get the team name changed.