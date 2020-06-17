Atlanta Braves Pressured to Change Name and Ban the Tomahawk Chop

The Atlanta Braves came under fire on Wednesday following news that the Aunt Jemima Brand would be changing the name and removing a logo based on a racial stereotype. Twitter users saw this news and proclaimed that the MLB team needs to be among those that follow suit. They wrote that the Braves need to adopt a "less offensive" mascot and stop taking part in the Tomahawk Chop celebration during the games. Although several others began applying pressure after the team released a statement condemning racism.

This is not the first time that Braves faced criticism for their name and celebration. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley called out the team prior to Game 5 of the National League Division Series and said that the celebration depicts Native Americans as "cavemen-type people" who aren't intellectual. The Braves responded by removing the foam tomahawks from the seats and promising to limit the number of in-game celebrations. "We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason concludes," the team said in a statement.

Months later, Atlanta still has the same logo and mascot, and Twitter users are calling for a change. They don't want to see the Braves enter the 2020 season — if it takes place — with the same logo, mascot and celebration. These users believe that the team is continuing a cycle of racism.