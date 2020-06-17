Atlanta Braves Pressured to Change Name and Ban the Tomahawk Chop
The Atlanta Braves came under fire on Wednesday following news that the Aunt Jemima Brand would be changing the name and removing a logo based on a racial stereotype. Twitter users saw this news and proclaimed that the MLB team needs to be among those that follow suit. They wrote that the Braves need to adopt a "less offensive" mascot and stop taking part in the Tomahawk Chop celebration during the games. Although several others began applying pressure after the team released a statement condemning racism.
This is not the first time that Braves faced criticism for their name and celebration. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley called out the team prior to Game 5 of the National League Division Series and said that the celebration depicts Native Americans as "cavemen-type people" who aren't intellectual. The Braves responded by removing the foam tomahawks from the seats and promising to limit the number of in-game celebrations. "We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason concludes," the team said in a statement.
Months later, Atlanta still has the same logo and mascot, and Twitter users are calling for a change. They don't want to see the Braves enter the 2020 season — if it takes place — with the same logo, mascot and celebration. These users believe that the team is continuing a cycle of racism.
Great. Now gonna have to get rid of the Chop.— Jane Beard (@JaneBIVL) June 3, 2020
I’ve been an Atlanta Braves fan my whole life, but I’d be totally fine with them changing their mascot to something other than a reference to Native Peoples.— Will Donnelly (@Will_Donnelly) June 17, 2020
I think if Baseball players really want to make a difference and stand up for something, they should unit and agree to play a shortened season... only if the Cleveland Indians, and Atlanta Braves change their team names, Logos, and mascots. #Baseball #MLB #BeBetter pic.twitter.com/OVPp3MnYM3— Bryan (@bryguyboxing) June 14, 2020
The Indians got rid of Chief wahoo like 3 years ago man. The name still sucks but the logo hasn’t been an issue for a minute— Kenneth (@KennethFendersn) June 14, 2020
STOP THE TOMAHAWK CHOP— Mike W (@mwatsonpc) June 2, 2020
you literally do stand for racism, like 20 times a game pic.twitter.com/1WfMFNFcEK— Chris needs an escape from reality (@cokes311) June 2, 2020
It's actually why they didn't distribute the red foam Tomahawk during the game with the Cardinals when their relief pitcher was Native American— BazingaPunk (@prettybrwneyesr) June 2, 2020
It's about damn time they changed the name of Aunt Jemima syrup. Now, do the same for Uncle Ben rice, along with the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Florida Seminoles and every other sports team that's using Native people as mascots.— Kearsten Holmdale (@vinylcoffeefood) June 17, 2020
Third, the Atlanta Braves... yeah ban the chop, change your logo and change your name 3/xhttps://t.co/unKkHm6phu https://t.co/pyBMMY6X0x— Thomas DeGolier (@DeGolierThomas) June 3, 2020
Will you and @Indians consider changing your names?— Dumb Donald Trump (@dumb_don_trump) June 3, 2020
Now is a good time for Uncle Ben’s to change. Now is a good time for the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves, and Cleveland Indians to change. Now is a good time for for Breonna Taylor’s murderers to be arrested.— Touré (@Toure) June 17, 2020
I agree with changing the Indians and Redskins. The names and images are based on racist iconography. But “Braves” and “Chiefs” are specific designations for warriors; no more racist than being a Viking.— Hank Neloms (@MongoSlade64) June 17, 2020
*Stares into the void awaiting the name changes or further rebrandings from pro sports teams such as the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, & the San Francisco 49ers.*— Pierce (@PierceAH66) June 17, 2020
I wonder what they’re gonna change the Atlanta Braves name to here in the next couple days......— Joshua (@IAMJUSTADONALD) June 17, 2020