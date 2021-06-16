Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Father's Super Bowl Rings

✖

The son of former NFL defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was arrested and charged with allegedly stealing his father's Super Bowl rings as well as other jewelry, according to the Galveston County Daily News. D'Aundre Homes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested last month, but the Galveston County District Attorney's Office released a police complaint about the charges against Holmes-Wilfork on Monday. In total, Holmes-Wilfork was charged with theft of property no greater than $300,000.

Vince Wilfork reported on May 10 he was missing some jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC Championship rings and a college football championship ring he won while playing for the Miami Hurricanes. Additionally, Wilfork said he was missing some necklaces and bracelets. He discovered the items were missing in May 2020 while packing up his home for a move, the complaint said. However, Wilfork didn't report the items stolen because he thought they were packed away in storage at his second home in Florida.

Earlier this year, a Patriots fan alerted Wilfork that a person had acquired his championship rings and posted information about them online. Wilfork was able to track the son who claimed he owned the rings. The person who had the rings said he purchased them from Holmes Wilfork for $62,000. The rings were returned to the Friendswood Police Department after they were reported stolen.

Wilfork, 39, played in the NFL from 2004-2016. He was drafted No, 21 overall by the New England Patriots in 2004 and helped the team win a Super Bowl his rookie year. He won another Super Bowl with the Patriots in his final year with the team in 2014 and then signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans. In his career, Wilfork played in 189 regular-season games and recorded 559 tackles, 16 sacks and three interceptions as a defensive tackle. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and to the All-Pro Team four times.

“There were times I could have easily been complacent, but not under your watch. You always had a way to get to me, whether you tried or not,” Wilfork said of his former head coach Bill Belichick when he announced his retirement. “That drove me to the best I could because I never wanted to let you down. You made me prove it every time I stepped on the field.”