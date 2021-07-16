Vince McMahon Welcomes WWE Fans Back With Emotional Video

✖

WWE fans return on Friday as Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. And to celebrate, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon went to Twitter to post a video that shows some of the top moments in WWE, which all took part in sold-out arenas.

This is the first time since March 2020 that WWE will have live fans for either SmackDown or Monday Night Raw. WWE made the announcement in late May, scheduling the first set of live events with fans. After SmackDown on Friday night WWE will be at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, for the pay-per-view event Money in the Bank. And on Monday, July 19, WWE will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for Raw.

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

"As [WWE] returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the [WWE Universe]," Triple H wrote on Twitter. "We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady?" WWE's return to live events with fans comes three months after they hosted fans at WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Before the two-night event, McMahon sent a message to the fans who attended the event.

“Throughout this past year our WWE Superstars performed tirelessly for all of you. Week after week, month after month but we all knew there was something missing, something very important, THE most important, and that would be all of you, our fans, the WWE Universe," McMahon said. "And as we emerge from this dreadful pandemic on behalf of our entire WWE family, we would simply like to say thank you and welcome you to, WRESTLEMANIA!”

With WWE back on the road back, this could mean some top Superstars who have been missing in action could be returning soon. Sasha Banks has been off TV since April but is expected to return soon. Becky Lynch has been out of action since May of 2020 due to her being pregnant. She has been seen at the gym working hard to get back in the mix of the women's division.