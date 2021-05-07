Vince McMahon Television Series in the Works

✖

WWE fans will likely be seeing more of Vince McMahon very soon. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., Filmmakers Studio has issued a casting call for a new scripted TV show on the life and career of McMahon, who is the chairman and CEO OF WWE. The working title of the television project is No Chance: The Vince McMahon Story and The Rise of the New Wrestling World Order and it doesn't appear to be associated with WWE.

“For decades, there were many professional wrestling territories across the United States," the synopsis states. "Each regional promotion was locally owned and offered it’s own distinct brand of wrestling and homegrown superstars. Promoters would often cross-promote their wrestlers with other wrestlers in other promotions under the cooperation of the National Wrestling Alliance which made it easy for wrestlers to go from one territory to the next to improve their craft."

The synopsis continues: "Fueled with a bold creative flair of re-imagining pro wrestling as sports entertainment gave Vincent Kennedy McMahon the esteem edge over his adversaries. It was his art of the hustle that led him to raging war on the top territories (AWA, Jim Crocket Promotions, WCCW Mid-South, and many others) and stunting their growth by raiding all of their top talent . It was his novel and bold approach to pitch the Super Bowl of Wrestling Shows , 'WrestleMania' into the Pay-Per-View stratosphere that wrestling would forever be changed forever."

It goes on to say that the project will "dig deep in learning not only about Vince McMahon's adversaries but how he outsmarted them all in associating USA Pro Wrestling with the World Wrestling Federation." This news comes five months after Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that McMahon will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, which will be produced by WWE and Bill Simmons.

McMahon, 75, has been the top pro wrestling executive for over 40 years. Along with being the chairman and CEO of WWE, McMahon bought WCW in 2001 as well as the assets of the defunct ECW in 2006. He also launched the WWE Network in 2014, which recently partnered with NBC and can currently be seen on Peacock. McMahon has had success inside the ring, winning the WWF Championship, the ECW World Championship and the Royal Rumble match in 2019.