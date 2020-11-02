WWE: Vince McMahon Is the Subject of a New Netflix Documentary

✖

WWE fans are about to get an in-depth look at Vince McMahon. As mentioned by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the chairman of WWE is going to the subject of a new multi-part docuseries, which will stream on Netflix. WWE made the announcement during its third-quarter earnings call with investors last Wednesday. The docuseries will be produced by WWE and Bill Simmons, who also worked on the HBO documentary on WWE legend Andre The Giant.

The interesting thing about this is the docuseries is not being shown on the WWE Network. There are a number of documentaries on the network, including a multi-part docuseries on The Undertaker. However, Meltzer reports that the McMahon docuseries will be the highest budgeted in Netflix history, which means a bigger audience will see the story of one of the most influential figures in sports entertainment.

WWE & Bill Simmons producing a multi-part Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon, will be one of the highest budgeted Netflix docs in history. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 29, 2020

McMahon, 75, is the reason WWE is the top pro wrestling promotion in the world. After taking control of the company from his father in 1982, McMahon began to grow the company into a national brand. And with guys like Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan on the roster, WWE became a huge success in the 1980s going into the 1990s. One big thing McMahon is known for is the creation of WrestleMania, which is the biggest event in all of pro wrestling.

“Our guys and gals are so passionate about what they do,” McMahon said to NOLA.com in 2017. “They're very eager to learn. ... Hogan used to call it Titan Training because we used to be known as Titan Sports many, many years ago. You're taught respect. When one of our talent walks in here, he's going to look you in the eye, and he's going to shake your hand. He's going to be cordial, and it's the way you want to be treated."

McMahon not only works behind the scenes, but he's also one of the most popular characters in WWE. However, don't expect him to be on TV on a regular basis anymore. "I enjoyed it, but it just ate up so much time personally, and I couldn't produce and direct, which is what I love to do," McMahon said in the same 2017 interview. "I love to help create new stars and tweak this and help them grow here. I can't do that as a talent because you have to have your head wrapped around that."