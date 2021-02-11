Vanessa Bryant Reveals Her and Kobe's Daughter Natalia Accepted at University of Oregon

✖

Vanessa Bryant's daughter is trying to decide which college she wants to attend this fall and could be heading to the pacific northwest. On Vanessa Bryant's Instagram story, she revealed that her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, had been accepted at the University of Oregon. Bryant posted the first part of the acceptance letter and wrote, "Congrats [Natalia Bryant]," as reported by Page Six.

If it was up to Bryant, Natalia would go to school in their home state of California. In January, Bryant revealed Natalia's top college choices, which include New York University and the University of Southern California. "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools. ( [Natalia Bryant] chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools)," Vanessa wrote on her Instagram post. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here."

Natalia's father is Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020. It was recently determined that the helicopter crash was caused by the pilot's disorientation in the fog. Kobe Bryant was flying to his academy for a basketball tournament. Nearly one year after the death of her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant had a message for her followers on dealing with grief.

"Let's be real, Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions," Vanessa wrote in the post. "One day, you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive. I want to say this to people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't."

Vanessa's oldest daughter has a lot going for her. Along with going to college, she is now being represented by IMG Models. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in IMG's Instagram post which was reposted by Bryant. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."