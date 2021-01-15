Vanessa Bryant Reveals She's 'Struggling With Grief' Nearly 1 Year After Death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

✖

It's been nearly one year since the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and Vanessa Bryant recently opened up about grief. On her Instagram story, Vanessa talks about how she's dealing with her emotions each day. She encourages her followers to "find a reason to live."

"Let's be real, Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions," Vanessa wrote in the post. "One day, you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive. I want to say this to people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."

Kobe and Gianna were two of the seven people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. The crash occurred outside of Los Angeles as the group was flying to Bryant's Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament. In February, a celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna was held at the Staples Center and Vanessa had a message for her husband and daughter.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Elsewhere in her speech, Vanessa took more time to talk about her daughter. "She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me," she stated. "She was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy's girl but I know she loved her mama. She would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends. She loved faith, she loved putting a smile on everyone's faces." Kobe spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and became of the best players in NBA history. His talent and leadership helped the Lakers win five NBA Championships from 2000-2010.