Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Natalia's Top College Choices

✖

Natalia Bryant is getting ready to attend college, and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, is making sure she stays close to home. In a recent Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of Natalia in a New York University sweatshirt. Vannesa revealed NYU is one of Natalia's top choices but wants her to stay in California.

"So cute. NYU is one of her top schools.( [Natalia Bryant] chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools)," Vanessa wrote. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here." The good news for Vanessa is Natalia recently posted a photo of her in a University of Southern California sweatshirt. In the post, Natalia wrote "[Cali 4 ever]," which means it's possible Vanessa will get her wish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Vanessa is the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who died in a plane crash with their daughter Gianna and seven other people nearly one year ago. Over the last few months, the Bryant family have relied on close friends to get through the hard times. In an Instagram story post last month, Natalia talked about finding a "close circle of trusted people."

"I genuinely think that it is so important to find your close circle of trusted people and be able to vocalize your feelings to them when you are ever down or not feeling like yourself," Natalia wrote, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "This is also a lot easier said than done but just know that you are never alone. This is something I have learned throughout this year and still continue to work at with the help of close family and friends."

Vanessa has paid tribute to Kobra and Gianna via social media throughout the year. On Kobe's birthday, Vanessa wrote: "I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh," Vanessa stated. "I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way." She also thanked Kobe for "growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong."