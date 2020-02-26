Vanessa Bryant Reportedly ‘Living in a Fog’ Following Husband Kobe, Daughter Gianna’s Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is reportedly “living in a fog,” following the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. This according to a Us Weekly source, who added, “she really is a broken woman.”

This week, Bryant delivered a powerful eulogy at a Celebration of Life memorial in honor of Kobe and Gianna, which was held at the Staples Center, where the basketball legend spent years as a star player for the L.A. Lakers. The event featured a number of celebrities and sports figures honoring the lives of the basketball icon and his daughter, which Bryant was deeply grateful for.

“She’s very thankful for this deep love and support,” the source said, then going on to say that Vanessa’s “grief remains just as heavy.”

During her speech on Monday, Bryant brought the crowd to tears with her speech.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” she said. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

In her first comments after the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post how she was very grateful and appreciative of the outpouring of love shown to her in the days since.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” she concluded.

Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with the aircraft’s pilot, and six other passengers. Kobe was 41 years old at the time of his death.