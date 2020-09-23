Vanessa Bryant Posts Cryptic Quote About Being 'Let Down' by 'Trusted People' Amid Drama With Mother

✖

Vanessa Bryant is taking a stand against her mother, who is accusing the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant of kicking her out of the house. On Instagram, Vanessa Bryant shared a cryptic quote that states she was "let down" by "trusted people." She didn't refer to her mother, Sofia Lane, in the post.

"We are often let down by the most trusted people and loved by the most unexpected ones," a quote shared by Bryant on Tuesday, September 22, via Instagram stated as reported by US Weekly. "Some make us cry for things that we haven’t done, while others ignore our faults and just see our smile. Some leave us when we need them the most, while some stay with us even when ask them to leave."

"The world is a mixture of people," the post continued. "We just need to know which hand to shake and which hand to hold! After all that’s life, learning to hold on and learning to let go." Bryant shared this post two days after Laine went on Univision alleged Bryant of kicking her out of the home as well as forcing her to return the car she was driving. When Bryant saw the interview, she fired back with her own statement.

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name," she said. "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn't have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony." Bryant went on to point out she and Kobe supported Laine for the last two decades.

"Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away," the statement read. "Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here." Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people on Jan. 26.