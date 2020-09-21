Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claims She's Kicked Out of Home by Daughter After Kobe Bryant's Death

✖

Vanessa Bryant's mother, Sofia Laine, claims her daughter kicked her out of the house after Kobe Bryant's death in late January. Laine claimed her daughter also asked her to return the car she was using in a tearful interview with Univision. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

"She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now," Laine told Univision reporter Dave Valdez in the Spanish-language show El Gorda y La Flaca, reports Page Six. Valdez released a clip from the interview Sunday before it aired Monday afternoon on Univision. Bryant has not commented on the interview yet.

It is not clear what caused a rift between Bryant and her mother. In February, a source told Us Weekly Bryant leaned on her mother in the days after Kobe's death. Vanessa "is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks," the source said. Laine is "always with her and the girls... and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system." The source said Bryant took "solace in the support of her mom and her sister" who were "committed to seeing her through this. But at the end of the day, there aren’t words to describe her feelings."

Laine frequently appeared on Kobe and Bryant's Instagram pages. She can be seen in Kobe's Thanksgiving post on Nov. 28, 2019, having dinner with Bryant and their children. Bryant's surviving daughters are Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1. Vanessa and Bryant married in 2001.

Kobe would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Aug. 23. To mark the date, Bryant shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband and wrote about how much she missed him. "I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare," she wrote. "I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I'm mad I didn't go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn't have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should've been me."

In the end, Bryant wrote that there is "so much" she wanted to show Kobe and Gianna. She also thanked Kobe for showing her what "real love is" and for loving her enough to last multiple lifetimes. She sent Kobe a happy birthday wish from herself and their surviving daughters.