Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Responds to Mother's Accusations She Kicked Her out of Home

✖

Vanessa Bryant's mother claims her daughter kicked her out of the house after the death of former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Sofia Laine spoke to Univision and said Vanessa Bryant told her she needed to leave and then was forced to return the car the was given to her. When Bryant saw the interview, she released a statement to the station denying the accusations.

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name," she said as reported by Hollywood Unlocked. "She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn't have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony." Bryant also added that Laine was not supported of her and her three daughters after the death of Kobe and their daughter Gianna.

"She told me, 'I need you to get out of this house.' She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now," Laine said in Spanish in the Univision interview. It's not clear what has led to the strain in the relationship between Bryant and Laine considering the two have reportedly have a strong relationship.

"Her mom is always with her and the girls (Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months) and shes been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system, a source said the US Weekly back in February. This comes nearly one month after Kobe's birthday and Vanessa paid tribute to him on social media.

"I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare," Vanessa wrote, on Instagram. "I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn't have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should've been me." Kobe would have been 42 years old.