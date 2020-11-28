Vanessa Bryant Admits It Was 'Love at First Sight' When She Met Kobe 21 Years Ago

✖

Vanessa Bryant celebrated a major milestone the day after Thanksgiving. She revealed that Black Friday was the 21st anniversary of when she and the late Kobe Bryant met. Bryant confirmed that the former Los Angeles Lakers star immediately became the focus of her adoration.

"Love at first sight 11/27/99 [21]," Bryant wrote on Instagram. She posted a photo that showed her and her late husband embracing at Disneyland, one of their favorite places. The two originally met on the set of a music video when Kobe was working on his rap album. Two years later, they exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

"It was a two-day video shoot, and I was always looking for her, like I wanted to know where she was. I would finish a take and go to my trailer but I would wonder where she was the entire time," Bryant said during the Showtime documentary, Kobe Bryant's Muse. "Then I would come out of the trailer and just wanted to talk to her some more, in between takes and stuff like that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant Fans (@vanessabryantfanz)

Kobe also explained that he and his wife shared a love of all things Disney. They connected while discussing the amusement park and made several trips there during their marriage. They also passed on this love of Disney to their daughters through birthday cakes shaped like various castles from the amusement parks.

"She was just beautiful," Kobe explained. "We literally did everything together. Everything together. And I thought I was a big dork because I loved Disneyland. I loved the Disney movies and things like that, but I never really had a chance to go to the park much. She was a big Disney fan, too, and we used to hang out as Disneyland, we used to go to Magic Mountain, she became my best friend."

Since Kobe's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, his wife has marked several big moments on social media. She revealed a massive collection of Kobe memorabilia that she is saving for her daughters. Bryant also posted a heartbreaking tribute to her husband on his birthday.

"I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare," Vanessa wrote. "I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn't have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should've been me."