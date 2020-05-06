✖

The WWE Network is known for its original programming as it gives fans an in-depth look at their favorite superstars. One of the company's most recognizable stars, The Undertaker, is about to be in the spotlight for the first time in his 30-year career. During WrestleMania 36 weekend, fans got a sneak peek of The Undertaker's new docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. This week, a trailer was released, and WWE also announced the release date, which will be Sunday, May 10 only on the WWE Network.

The trailer included interviews with The Undertaker as well as his wife Michelle McCool, Edge, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, AJ Styles and Ric Flair. According to ComicBook.com, Undertaker: The Last Ride will be a five-part series with three episodes airing in May and two in June. The second and third episodes will air on May 17 and May 24, respectively. The fourth episode will air on June 14, and the finale will be available on June 21. Each episode will be released at 10 a.m. ET except for the premiere episode as it will air right after the pay-per-view Money in the Bank ends.

The Undertaker's most previous match was at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated A.J. Styles in a boneyard match. The match received rave reviews from fans and critics, and The Undertaker talked about possibly doing another match like that in the near future.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," he said to Nine Line Apparel. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, has been with WWE since 1990. He's a seven-time WWE Heavyweight Champion and is one of the top performers in WrestleMania history, posting a 25-2 record. Because of his in-ring performance and longevity, The Undertaker is well-respected by his peers.