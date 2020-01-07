WWE: Sting Says He’d Come out of Retirement for Undertaker Match at WrestleMania

WWE legend Sting has been retired from professional wrestling for nearly four years. However, he would come out of retirement to face one opponent at the biggest event of the year. Sports Illustrated recently caught up with Sting and he said he would love to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in April. As of right now, nothing is planned, but Sting said he would be interested if the WWE called him about a possible match.

“If there was a ‘Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,” Sting said. “I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Sting-Undertaker matchup is something fans always wanted by never happened. Sting was the anchor for WCW in the 1980s and 1990s. When WWE bought WCW in 2001, Sting did not join the promotion right away despite going through negotiations. After spending years in TNA, Sting finally joined WWE in 2014 and he faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. His last match was in 2016 when he faced Seth Rollins and suffered a neck injury. “

“I think my career is done,” said Sting. “I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

While Sting vs. The Undertaker would be a draw, it probably wouldn’t have the same impact as it would 15 years ago. Sting is 60 years old and The Undertaker, who has been with the WWE since 1990, will turn 55 in March.

“I’d prefer to remember a legend in the prime of their career, shining within the parameters of that generation’s standards, not a legend whose ring skills have diminished and has younger fans wondering what the fuss was all about,” Mike Mooneyham wrote in the Post and Courier when talking about a possible Sting vs. Undertaker match.

In other words, some legends might be well advised to refrain from going to that proverbial well once too often. Keep the memories golden.

That being said, anything is possible when it comes to WrestleMania 36. From 1991-2018, The Undertaker has been in 26 WrestleManias. It’s not known if he’ll return this year, but if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon can find a way to get him and Sting in a match, he’s going to do it.