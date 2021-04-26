UFC Fighter Chris Weidman Undergoes Surgery on Broken Leg, Reveals Intense Rehab Process

✖

UFC fighter Chris Weidman gave an update on the broken leg he suffered during his fight at UFC 261 this past weekend. On Monday, Weidman posted an Instagram video from a hospital bed, revealing he broke his tibia and fibula in his right leg after he threw a kick against Uriah Hall on Saturday in Jacksonville. He detailed the rehab process and when he can start training again.

"Pretty brutal, but I'm going to get through this," Weidman said. "I think it's going to be eight weeks until I can walk without crutches, drive and all that. As far as training, they said between six to 12 months I'll be good to go. I’m trying to find the blessing in disguise, the silver lining of this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman)

Weidman continued: “Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor and seen what happened to my leg and the pain started hitting me, I was just trying to put my mind on something positive that’s gonna come out of this. Hopefully, something’s gonna come out of this that’s good. But man, this is not fun, I can’t believe it happened.” Weidman also provided more details about the procedure on his leg.

“Surgery was successful,” Weidman stated. “They put a titanium rod through the tibia, they go through the knee and they put the rod in. They drill it through the tibia and make it straight and hard. My fibula was broken as well, but I guess when they put the tibia back together and my leg was straight, the fibula kind of matched back up to where it was broken and they feel like that could heal on its own as long as I’m not putting weight on it and stuff.”

Weidman, 36, began his MMA career in 2009 after having a successful amateur wrestling career at Nassau Community College and Hofstra. During his time at Hofstra, Wiedman became a two-time NCAA Division I All-American, placing sixth in the 2006 NCAA Championships his union year and third at the 2007 NCAA's his senior year. Once he made the jump to MMA, Weidman won his first 13 matches, including knocking out Anderson Silva to win the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 162 in 2013. His first loss came against Luke Rockhold at UFC 194 in 2015, and currently Weidman has a 15-6 MMA record.