UFC 261: Watch Chris Weidman Break Leg in Defeat to Uriah Hall

✖

UFC 261 featured a horrendous ending to the Chris Weidman v. Uriah Hall matchup, ending with Weidman breaking his leg on a shin kick. The video is very hard to watch but comes almost a decade since Weidman defeated Anderson Silva in similar fashion. The video is embedded below is NSFW and hard to watch, so fair warning here.

Weidman seemed to be fit for a fight right when the bell rang, but just seconds into the fight he kicked Hall in his shin and snapped his own leg. He ended up being stretchered out of the Octagon and taken to a local hospital according to reports.

Despite the gruesome injury, Weidman gave the crowd a sign that things would be OK on his way out of the arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

This is developing...