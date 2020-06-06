UFC 250: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Saturday night, the UFC will return to the APEX arena for the second of its Las Vegas fights following a COVID-19-caused postponement. Two-time champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer during the main event. Here's when the action takes place.

UFC 250 starts at 6 p.m. ET with the prelims on ESPN, UFC Fight Pass, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The prelims will then continue exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET as an ESPN+ pay-per-view event and requires a subscription. Current subscribers have to pay $64.99 for the pay-per-view while new members can purchase a bundle featuring an annual subscription and the event for $84.98.

Many consider Nunes to be the greatest female fighter in UFC history. She defeated Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Cris Cyborg. She is also a champion in two separate weight classes — featherweight and bantamweight — and is coming off 10 consecutive victories. Saturday's bout against Spencer will be Nunes' first time returning to the 145-pound division since defeating Cyborg in December 2018.

Spencer, on the other hand, is a newer addition to the UFC ranks. She boasts an 8-1 record overall but is only 2-1 with the promotion. Her most recent victory took place on Feb. 29 when she defeated Zarah Fairn. Spencer is a heavy underdog entering Saturday's bout, but she is ready to "shock the world."

"It's surreal and it takes a lot to sink in to see I'm headlining a card," Spencer said during an interview with BJPenn.com. "But, I'm so focused on what I need to do and all the extra stuff I just take in stride. I'm honored to be in the position I'm in.

"I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me does not impact me in any way. If anything it gives me more motivation to perform. I also have no pressure on me so I'm ready to shock the world. This is also not my first time being a massive underdog and probably won't be the last. Upsets happen all the time and I'm ready to pull off a big one."

The main card also features a bantamweight battle between Sean O'Malley and Eddie Wineland, as well as Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight fight. Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen could be one of the more intriguing fights following Henry Cejudo's retirement. Both fighters could become a bantamweight title contender with a victory on Saturday night.

Finally, Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao will serve as the co-main event. Garbrandt is a former champion that started his UFC career 11-0. However, he has lost three consecutive fights, all by knockout.