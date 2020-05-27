UFC Returning to Las Vegas After Nevada Commission Approves Fights

✖

UFC is coming back to Las Vegas. According to TMZ, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved to UFC events including one for this weekend, May 30. Both fights will take place at UFC's APEX facility. This comes on the heels of UFC hosting fights in Florida including UFC 249.

"I am so excited to be back in Vegas!!!" White said to TMZ. "Our APEX arena is incredible and the production value we can provide to fans is next level and it’s a safe environment for my fighters and my staff." White also said fighters, coaches and everyone else involved will be tested and screen for coronavirus, which is the similar process they did in Jacksonville. For the upcoming event on Saturday includes a bout between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. Woodley, a former UFC Champion, can currently be seen on the NBC Show The Titan Games. His last fight was back in March 2019 and lost to Kamaru Usman. He also ended up losing the UFC Welterweight Championship in that fight.

The fight between Woodley and Burns was something White had in the works for a while. "We're working on a fight with (Woodley) right now," White said in an interview earlier this month. "After these three dates, we're coming right back. We're going to do four fights in 14 days. After May 9, the UFC schedule is back on. We're back on and running. We're looking at a fight for Woodley. Woodley will probably be the fourth fight. He'll be the main event."

As for the second event, it will be UFC 250 on June 6, and it will feature Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer. Nunes is the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and has not lost a match since 2014. Her last bout was at UFC 245 in December and defeated Germaine de Randamie to retain the title. Back in April, Nunes revealed she has been training in Florida. "It's not many people, just me and a couple guys that are going to be on the same card as me," she said. "We all have separate training with just me and my coach, one on one. I keep in shape like that. I go to the gym only one time in the morning and do everything. I do a couple of things by myself and some things that I need a coach."