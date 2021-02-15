UEFA Champions League Final to Air on CBS

✖

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday with several high-profile matchups. Soccer fans will have extra opportunities to see the top stars in action. CBS All Access will stream the Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches. The CBS Television Network will then broadcast the final in May.

According to a press release from ViacomCBS, the Round of 16 begins on Tuesday with Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig vs. Liverpool. The matches will air at 3 p.m. ET. The tournament continues on Wednesday with Porto vs. Juventus and Sevilla vs. Dortmund. These matches also start at 3 p.m. ET.

A record 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 Americans with the average age of 21 could feature in the knockout stages of the #UCL 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WQQjhfFSgS — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 15, 2021

Liverpool, the Premier League champions, suffered three consecutive domestic defeats that ended their title challenge. Now the team will try to rebound against Leipzig, the team that reached the semifinal round last year. Though CBS Sports' experts are currently picking Liverpool to lose during the round of 16.

Once again, Kate Abdo will host UEFA Champions League Today to discuss the action on the pitch. She will join analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez, and Micah Richards. Additionally, Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in-studio and on-site during the highly-anticipated tournament.

The UEFA Champions League will feature some of the biggest names from around the world. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe headline the group while four American players will take part in the action. This list includes Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, and Dortmund’s Gio Reyna.

The round of 16 will continue into March, ultimately determining the quarterfinals matchups in April. The semifinals take place in late April and into May, setting the stage for the main event. The final match of the UEFA Champions League takes place on May 29, 2021, at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The CBS Television Network will broadcast the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET with CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League Today. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will provide pre and post-match coverage.

CBS Sports Network will air eight UEFA Champions League matches, including four matches in the Round of 16 and both legs of the two Semifinal matches. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.