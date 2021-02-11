Paramount+ to Stream Remainder of 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League Season

✖

Soccer is dominating streaming for ViacomCBS! On Thursday, CBS Sports announced the schedule for the remainder of the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Seasons, planning coverage on multiple platforms. Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, CBS All Access will begin streaming all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches. This will continue once the platform is rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4, covering the rest of the season.

The UEFA Champions League Final will be on the CBS Television Network on Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and with the pre-match studio show UEFA Champions League Today. Additionally, eight UEFA Champions League matches will air on the CBS Sports Network, including the four matches in the Round of 16 and both legs of the two semi-final matches.

The Round of 16 begins with Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig vs. Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 16 and continues on Feb. 17 with Porto vs. Juventus and Sevilla vs. Dortmund at 3:00 p.m. ET. Some of the world players will be featured, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Four American players will be seen in the Champions League - Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Dortmund’s Gio Reyna.

Nico Cantor will host THE GLOAZO SHOW, a whip-around program that features every goal from every match. It will air on CBS All Access for the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 and then on Paramount+ for the Round of the 16. CBS Sports Network will air the show throughout both rounds. The GOLAZO SHOW will air live at 1 p.m. ET each match day.

Last year, Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League. Both teams have advanced to the Round of 16, but Paris Saint-Germain will be missing their player for the match against Barcelona as Neymar has been ruled out with a hip injury.

"Neymar suffered an injury to the left adductor on Wednesday evening," a PSG statement read. "On analysis of the clinical examination and imaging examinations, he will be unavailable for approximately four weeks depending on the course." Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain in2017 after spending five years at Barcelona. He helped the club win the UEFA Champions League in 2015.

