Trump Golf Club Reportedly Losing 2022 PGA Championship in Wake of Capitol Riot

✖

The 2022 PGA Championship is currently set at Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. However, the PGA is reportedly stripping President Donald Trump's club of this hosting opportunity. The decision reportedly comes in the wake of a Pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol building on Wednesday.

According to Newsweek's Eamon Lynch, the PGA has been debating the move for two years. The organization previously moved a PGA Tour event from The ‘Blue Monster’ course at Miami’s Doral Resort, which Trump bought in 2012, after his 2016 presidential campaign. Similarly, on Scotland’s Ayrshire coast, Turnberry has not hosted an Open Championship event since Trump bought it in 2014. Now the PGA will reportedly take another tournament from one of his courses following Wednesday's attack.

"The odds that ’22’s PGA Championship will happen as scheduled in New Jersey are about as good as the chances of you or I winning it," Lynch wrote. "Seth Waugh, the PGA of America’s CEO, was a banker and had an alert eye for high-risk exposure. He knows that Trumpism is likely to be an equally incendiary force in the ’22 midterm elections and that any affiliation is poisonous.

"Waugh will be forced to move the event and face down a small but vocal faction of his membership who remain true believers," Lynch continued. "Moving its major from Trump National has been debated internally at the PGA for more than two years, but executives have been reluctant to antagonize a famously vindictive man who controls the Internal Revenue Service. Such concerns melt away in 10 days, if not sooner."

Following the Capitol events that led to the deaths of five people, many have spoken about Trump and his presidency. Some called for him to be removed from office before Joe Biden's inauguration. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, said that Trump will "go down in history as the worst president ever." Though Schwarzenegger also said that Trump "will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet" before saying those wanting to overturn the United States Constitution "will never win."

The decision to move the PGA Championship away from Trump's Bedminster course is not official. Though he writes that the organization will decide following inauguration day. Lynch added that "the events of January 6 that left five people dead ought to make him a pariah everywhere. Including in golf."