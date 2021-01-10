Hero Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Identified as Man Who Redirected Rioters From Senate Floor

✖

In a viral video captured by HuffPost's Igor Bobic, a heroic officer from the Capitol on Wednesday was seen directing a section of the mob away from Senate chambers. We now know that the brave officer's name was Eugene Goodman. CNN reporter Kristin Wilson identified the officer in a tweet on Sunday as she described one of the crucial decisions Goodman made.

In a screenshot, the officer can be seen glancing to his left towards an entrance to the Senate floor. Wilson wrote that Goodman lured them the other way, away from their targets, and undoubtedly saved many lives in the process. The reporter urged followers to remember Goodman's name and issued her gratitude to him for the brave actions that he took on Wednesday. Goodman has not spoken out publicly about the riot and video as of press time.

His name is USCP Officer Eugene Goodman. Remember his name. He almost certainly saved lives on Wednesday. My thanks, Officer Goodman. THANK YOU. https://t.co/DwvUqCkW8M — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 10, 2021

While Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results, a group of pro-Trump rioters made their way inside the Capitol, causing the building to go under lockdown. Amid the chaos, multiple people died, including rioter and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt and officer Brian Sicknick, who died after fighting the rioters who made their way into the Capitol. According to Business Insider, Sicknick "was injured while physically engaging with protesters." The authorities revealed he "returned to his division office and collapsed." It was then he was "taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Multiple publications, including the Associated Press, reported that a rioter hit Sicknick in the head with a fire extinguisher, which left him with brain injuries. As previously mentioned, he later died due to those injuries. The New York Times reports Vice President Mike Pence reached out to Sicknick's family following his passing, but Trump has yet to do so. It should also be noted that the White House has not yet flown their flags at half-mast in tribute to Sicknick. However, on Saturday, flags at the Capitol were flown at half-mast in honor of the late officer.