Tristan Thompson Spotted out With Mystery Woman, But It's Not What You Think

Photos surfaced recently that showed new Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson out at dinner with a "mystery blonde woman." Rumors surfaced about infidelity amid his reconciliation with Khloe Kardashian, but they were meaningless. Thompson was simply meeting with his real estate manager.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman at the dinner, whose name is Julia, is in charge of Thompson's housing affairs. She is apparently the person that set Thompson up with his house in Los Angeles. She is now doing the same for him in Boston. Finding a new spot is critical considering that the NBA star just signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics.

TMZ also learned that Kardashian and their daughter, True, were in Los Angeles during the "mysterious" dinner but are now back in Boston. They aren't permanently moving to the northeastern city to be with Thompson, but they will regularly appear. Kardashian will reportedly make "extended trips" to Boston while Thompson remains with the franchise.

Following the announcement that Thompson was joining the Celtics, the team reached out to Kardashian. The organization sent a gift basket to properly welcome her and True to the fanbase. The basket featured two beanie hats with the Celtics logo, a teddy bear wearing a Celtics jersey, travel coffee mugs and some apparel.

The Celtics also included a welcoming note that read: "Khloe & True! Welcome to the team! We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!" Kardashian posted a photo of the gift pack on Instagram and thanked the team for thinking of her and True amid Thompson's move to Boston.

According to a source close to Kardashian, the reality TV star is "not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career." The source continued and confirmed the plans for Kardashian to go back and forth. "At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

While sources said that Kardashian was not particularly excited about the move, her sister Kim Kardashian had a different reaction. She posted a message on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the NBA veteran on his move. "Boston, here we come!!!" she wrote in her Instagram Stories.